By Aikantik Bag 09:46 am Dec 11, 202309:46 am

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

﻿Sam Bahadur is diligent and focused at the box office and showed decent growth on the second weekend. When a nuanced biopic is pitted against a larger-than-life actioner (Animal), the latter has the upper hand on the commercial front. Despite that, the Meghna Gulzar directorial has surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark in India. Let's dissect the domestic box office collection!

Aiming for stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal-headlined film earned Rs. 7.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 56.55 crore in India. The drama received mixed reviews but Kaushal's performance as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has been lauded by all. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima San Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others.

