Box office collection: 'Animal' shows enormous growth on second weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' shows enormous growth on second weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:44 am Dec 11, 202309:44 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor is exuding the gold standard of stardom with the release of Animal. From polarizing reactions to a mammoth box office collection, the film is the talk of the town. The crime drama witnessed a marvelous second weekend on the commercial front and has surpassed the coveted Rs. 700 crore mark globally. The makers will now aim to hold the momentum on weekdays.

2/3

Inching closer to the Rs. 450 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 37 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 432.27 crore in India. The critically denounced film set a precedent for A-rated films in India with its enormous box office collection. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post