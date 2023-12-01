'Salaar' trailer: Prabhas starrer is about brotherhood and vengeance

By Aikantik Bag 07:30 pm Dec 01, 2023

'Salaar' releases on December 22

With the advent of winter, Prabhas stans are waiting for his machismo-exuding actioner Salaar. Yes, after repeated postponements, the makers have unveiled the "explosive" trailer of the Prashanth Neel directorial. Fans are in awe of the superstar as he slays it in his rugged avatar. The film is a part of the KGF universe, hence, the excitement among fans has quadrupled.

More about the trailer

The trailer encapsulates the exact look and feel of Neel's previous films of the universe. However, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are set to lock horns with swag and valor. The pan-India film co-stars Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy, among others. The sleek action set pieces are designed by the duo Anbariv. The movie is set to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

