'Salaar' trailer release date revealed; new poster featuring Prabhas unveiled

By Tanvi Gupta 12:56 pm Nov 12, 202312:56 pm

Prabhas-led 'Salaar' is set to hit theaters on December 22

Mark your calendars, folks! The long-awaited trailer for Prabhas's upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is finally arriving on December 1. On Sunday, the makers officially revealed the trailer release date, along with an intense poster that heightened the anticipation for a sneak peek into the movie. The film, directed by Prashant Neel, is slated for a December 22 release, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

New poster unleashes Prabhas in action avatar!

On July 6, the teaser for Salaar gave audiences a taste of the adrenaline-pumping action that awaits them in this gripping thriller. While announcing the trailer release date, the makers on Sunday shared a new poster featuring Prabhas in an intense sequence, wielding a gun. Notably, this project marks Neel's debut in Telugu cinema. It features a stellar cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the new poster here