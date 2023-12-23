'Dunki' actor Anil Grover calls brother Sunil Grover 'guiding light'

By Isha Sharma

Anil Grover was part of SRK's 'Dunki'

It has been a fantastic year for the Grover brothers. In September, comedian-actor Sunil Grover shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the mass action entertainer Jawan. Now, his younger brother Anil Grover has played a pivotal role in Dunki, also headlined by SRK. In a recent interview with Zoom, Anil opened up on how Sunil has influenced him throughout his life and has been his "guiding light."

Here's what Anil said about Sunil

Speaking about Sunil, Anil told the publication, "He has watched the movie. He is quite happy." "He has always been a guiding light for me, my elder brother. And he is quite older than me, not just two-three years. He has been more of a father figure to me. A guiding light who is always there for me," the actor said. "He has been an integral part of my journey," Anil added in Hindi.

Anil's journey from copywriting to acting

Before stepping into showbiz, Anil studied at Delhi University and completed his postgraduate studies in Chandigarh. He then relocated to Mumbai and worked as a copywriter for radio shows. "Coming from small backgrounds, we always have this tendency of pehle daal roti ka jugaad hojaye, phir aage ka sochenge (Have to take care of bread and butter first)." "So whatever was coming my way, I was getting engrossed in it and enjoying myself." He has also assisted director Rajkumar Santoshi.

Anil's filmography and role in 'Dunki'

Anil eventually sharpened his acting abilities through workshops while auditioning for various projects. However, he said doesn't want to label this period as his "struggling" phase since he "always had something stable to rely on." The actor previously featured in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re, Ramta Jogi, and Anjan Bharathi. However, Dunki is his breakthrough role. In the film, he plays Balli, a young man from Punjab who aspires to settle in London for better economic opportunities.

Sunil recently gave a shoutout to Anil on Instagram

More about 'Dunki,' its cast, BO performance

Dunki marks filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's return to the director's chair after 2018's biographical drama Sanju, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. The film is based on illegal immigration and also stars Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu alongside Vicky Kaushal in a special cameo and Deven Bhojani in a guest appearance. It was released on Thursday to mixed reviews and clashed with Prabhas's large-scale epic actioner Salaar at the box office.