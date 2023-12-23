Ahan Shetty-Tania Shroff end their 11-year romance: Couple's relationship timeline

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Ahan Shetty-Tania Shroff end their 11-year romance: Couple's relationship timeline

By Tanvi Gupta 05:31 pm Dec 23, 202305:31 pm

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's relationship timeline

Actor Ahan Shetty, the son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, and his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff have reportedly called it quits, ending their 11-year-long relationship. A close friend of the couple spoke to ETimes about their split, saying, "They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on." As their decade-long romance comes to an end, we take a look back at their relationship.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Shetty made his acting debut in 2021 with the film Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria and co-starring Tara Sutaria. His sister Athiya Shetty is also an actor who entered the film industry with Hero (2015) and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. She is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. As for Shetty, not much is known about his upcoming projects, and neither he nor Shroff has confirmed or denied the rumors of their breakup.

3/5

Couple's history and support for each other

Shroff was often seen supporting Shetty by accompanying him to his shooting locations. She also attended his debut film premiere. The couple also enjoyed adventurous vacations together, often sharing pictures on social media. His father had previously expressed his approval of their relationship. Last year, rumors surfaced that the duo was planning to get married, but Shetty's spokesperson dismissed these claims in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

4/5

Quick look at their relationship timeline

For those unaware, Shroff, a fashion designer, is the daughter of industrialists Jaidev Shroff and Romila Shroff. Both Mumbai-born individuals shared a longstanding friendship, having reportedly attended the same school. The sparks of their romantic involvement first ignited in 2015, making headlines amid swirling rumors. However, it wasn't until Armaan Jain's wedding in 2020 that the couple stepped into the public eye, marking their official debut as a couple.

5/5

Instagram chronicles of love and togetherness

The duo regularly shared glimpses of their special moments together on social media. Earlier this year, the couple took center stage at the enchanting wedding of American social media personality Sofia Richie and music executive Elliot Grainge in France. Shroff shared picturesque moments from the celebration on Instagram, drawing attention from Athiya, who expressed her admiration with a red heart emoticon in the comment section.