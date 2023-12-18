Box office collection: 'Animal' inches closer to Rs. 850cr globally

Box office collection: 'Animal' inches closer to Rs. 850cr globally

Ranbir Kapoor has proved that he is the true beast when it comes to box office collection. The new generation superstar has been minting money like no one's business with the release of Animal. On its third weekend, the action drama shifted gears brilliantly and is about to surpass the Rs. 850 crore mark soon. Will it surpass Pathaan's record? Time will tell!

Surpassing Rs. 500 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 15 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 512.94 crore in India. Despite negative reviews, the movie has remained at the top of the box office. The film has a lucrative window until big releases like Dunki and Salaar arrive. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

