Why Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is such a stupendous hit

By Isha Sharma 09:39 pm Dec 02, 202309:39 pm

Exploring contributing factors behind 'Animal's success

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been trending for several months, and more so now, after registering a sensational opening of nearly Rs. 64 crore on Friday in India. This is no small feat for an "A" (adults only) rated film with a runtime of over three hours that packs several gory, gruesome scenes. We dissect the reasons that have led to Animal's astonishing success.

Star of the show: Ranbir Kapoor

The star of the show is Ranbir Kapoor, who, as Ranvijay Balbir Singh, lives and breathes the central titular character so well that the lines between art and reality become blurred. As someone with complex daddy issues and no moral compass, Ranvijay is a tough character to infuse life into. But Kapoor, with his refined acting chops, makes it work and how!

Music is another dominant thread that binds it together

No Hindi film can ever be complete without its soul: its music. The consequential role played by Animal's music (various artists) in uplifting sequences one after the other can hardly be overstated. For every pinnacle sequence, there is a song, especially the passionate climactic Saari Duniya Jala Denge. One can have varied opinions about Vanga, but he has got an ear for music.

Treat for fans of gore and action

Animal also derives much of its strength from its expertly crafted action sequences, which, despite the long runtime, seldom seem boring, bland, or repetitive. There are two scenes that especially stand out: the interval fight sequences when the film reaches its full potential and explodes, and the climax fight between Abrar (Bobby Deol) and Ranvijay, where there are no holds barred, no punches withheld.

Spoiler: Can't get enough of THAT post-credits scene

Just when you thought everything was over, there comes Animal's phenomenal post-credits scene, which knocks your socks off. This scene—which introduces a new character, Aziz, a lookalike of Ranvijay and his new nemesis—is the final stroke of perfection in this forever volatile, always in the throes of vigor movie. What's better than enjoying a film and then being told we'll get a sequel, too?