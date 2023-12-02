Tamil actor Sheela Rajkumar announces separation from husband

Tamil actor Sheela Rajkumar announces separation from husband

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 08:47 pm Dec 02, 202308:47 pm

Sheela Rajkumar was last seen in 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' in a cameo

Actor Sheela Rajkumar, who starred in the acclaimed Tamil film To Let, has announced her separation from her husband. She took to social media on Saturday to confirm that she is parting ways with her husband, Thambi Chozhan, who reportedly runs an acting workshop. As per reports, the two went against their families's wishes and got married around nine years ago.

'I'm giving up on this marriage'

Taking to Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter), Rajkumar announced her separation from Chozhan in Tamil, which translates to, "I'm giving up on this marriage. Thanks and love." They reportedly met on the sets of his short film, where they fell in love with each other. Despite opposition from their families, they tied the knot in 2014. The reason for their separation isn't known.

Rajkumar's life before movies

Even before she made her way to the film and television industries, Rajkumar was always inclined toward art. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has also worked in theater before her acting debut. Rajkumar was associated with Koothu-P-Pattarai, a prominent theater group in Chennai. She used to perform theatrical arts with the group before working on short films for Kalaignar TV's Naalaya Iyakunar.

A look at Rajkumar's career

Rajkumar made her acting debut with Aarathu Sinam, a Tamil film by filmmaker Arivazhagan, released in 2016. Though it was a minor role, Rajkumar's work got noticed. She tasted success with a lead role in To Let, which went on to win a National Film Award. Following that, she went on to work in many acclaimed films, including Mandela, Jothi, Pichaikkaran 2, and Noodles.

Controversy over her film 'Draupathi'

In 2020, Rajkumar appeared in an action drama film featuring her in the lead role along with actor Richard Rishi. Titled Daupathi, the Mohan G Kshatriyan directorial faced multiple controversies for its allegedly regressive storyline and pro-casteism take. Per reports, the film's antagonist resembled a popular Dalit leader. However, these claims were later rejected by the film's director.