Entertainment 2 min read

Meghna Gulzar to collaborate with Sidharth Malhotra next? Find out

By Isha Sharma 04:52 pm Dec 09, 202304:52 pm

Sidharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar might team up next year

Meghna Gulzar is currently basking in the success of her recent directorial Sam Bahadur, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Starring Vicky Kaushal, it premiered on December 1, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's commercial phenomenon Animal. Now, a report by Pinkvilla has said that Gulzar's next project will be based on a "horrifying true story" and will be headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Gulzar, Malhotra have zeroed in on subject

A source told Pinkvilla, "[Malhotra] and [Gulzar] have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock." "It's set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen." It will begin rolling in mid-2024.

Gulzar has been working on it for years

The source added, "[Gulzar] had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject." "She was deeply moved by all that happened, and [Malhotra] resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project." It will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures.

Have you noticed? Gulzar makes projects on real people

Gulzar﻿ is known for choosing real-life, intense stories and translating them onto celluloid. Examples include Talvar (2008 Noida double murder case), Raazi (based on a female Indian spy), Chhapaak (adapted from the life of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal), and more recently, Sam Bahadur. Earlier, Malhotra also brought alive a real person onscreen—Param Vir Chakra recipience Vikram Batra—in Vishnuvardhan's biographical war film Shershaah (2021).

Here are other upcoming projects of Malhotra

Malhotra was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller film Mission Majnu, which was released on Netflix in January 2023. Up next, he will be seen in Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He is also part of Amazon Prime Video's web series Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty and also featuring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

