Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' set for a long race

By Aikantik Bag 09:44 am Dec 07, 202309:44 am

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Sam Bahadur marked Meghna Gulzar's return to celluloid after four long years. The film has been in the buzz for a long time and Vicky Kaushal's portrayal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has been hailed by all. The film is pitted against Animal at the box office and is showing phenomenal hold on weekdays. The film is marching toward the Rs. 50 crore mark.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the war drama earned Rs. 3.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 35.85 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and is experiencing great momentum due to positive word of mouth. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

