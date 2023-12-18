Brad Pitt's birthday: Revisiting actor's films with director Quentin Tarantino

By Isha Sharma

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt!

Oscar winner, quintessential superstar, and Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt has been smashing it in the business since his first role in Hunk (1987). He subsequently rose to prominence with The Dark Side of the Sun, Thelma & Louise, and A River Runs Through It. One of his most remarkable associations has been with acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. On Pitt's 60th birthday, revisit their associations

'True Romance' (1993)

The two towering cinematic figures first came together for True Romance, which starred Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. It was directed by Tony Scott and written by Tarantino. IMDb summarizes the plot as, "In Detroit, a pop culture nerd steals cocaine from his new wife's pimp and tries to sell it in Hollywood, prompting the mobsters who own the drugs to pursue the couple."

'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Pitt was at the front and center of the war film Inglourious Basterds, where he portrayed Lieutenant Aldo Raine/Aldo the Apache, known for his ruthless fighting ways. "When [Pitt] was in the shot, I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence in the four walls of the frame created that impression," Tarantino earlier said about directing the actor in Inglourious Basterds.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

What happens when two explosive stars like Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio join hands with a critic-proof director like Tarantino? A cinematic gem like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is born. Pitt played Cliff Booth, the stunt double of film icon Rick Dalton (DiCaprio). His accomplished performance won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, his first Oscar in the acting category.

Here's what Tarantino thinks of Pitt

Speaking to GQ, Tarantino once said, "He (Pitt) suggests an older-style movie star. He's really good-looking. He's also really masculine." "The thing that only the directors that work with [Pitt] and [his co-actors]...know, what he's so incredibly talented at, is his ability to understand the scene." "He's one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars. It's just a different breed of man," he added.