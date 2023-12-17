John Abraham's 51st birthday: Actor's best Bollywood multistarrers

By Isha Sharma

Happy birthday, John Abraham

Producer-model-actor John Abraham fits in well everywhere! You can ask him to headline a Bollywood project, become a villain in a spy thriller, perform hilarious antics in a comedy, or gel well with his co-stars while starring in a multistarrer movie. He won't disappoint anywhere. Interestingly, Abraham has been part of several multistarrers in his two-decade-long career. On his 51st birthday, look at some.

'Garam Masala' (2005)

Comedy master Priyadarshan's Garam Masala is the kind of film you can never get enough of. There is so much to enjoy and so many jokes that leave you in stitches no matter how many times you watch the film. While Mac (Akshay Kumar) and Sam (Abraham) are the lead characters, the film co-stars Neha Dhupia, Rimi Sen, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

'Dhoom' (2004)

Before YRF's Spy Universe, there was the Dhoom-verse! Abraham starred as a suave, stylish, and slick robber in Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom, which was a stepping stone for the franchise and led to the development of Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3. To this day, Abraham is regarded as one of the best villains of Bollywood ever. Dhoom co-starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Esha Deol.

'Housefull 2' (2012)

The Housefull series is the very definition of a multistarrer. Housefull 2 comprises Kumar, Abraham, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Asin, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, and Shreyas Talpade, among others, and is the second part of the Housefull film series. Just like Garam Masala, seeing Abraham cracking jokes alongside Kumar is a sheer delight here, too, and Housefull 2 never runs out of entertaining moments.

'Race 2' (2013)

The sequel to Race (2008), Race 2 was decked with stars such as Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel, and Aditya Pancholi, along with Bipasha Basu in a guest appearance. In this signature Abbas-Mustan thriller offering, Abraham played Armaan Malik, who crosses paths with businessman Ranvir Singh, played to perfection by Khan. You can stream it on Netflix.