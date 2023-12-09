Times Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal spoke candidly about their marriage

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Times Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal spoke candidly about their marriage

By Isha Sharma 05:43 pm Dec 09, 202305:43 pm

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today

One of Bollywood's favorite couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. They had a hush-hush, whirlwind romance and tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends in 2021. Here, we revisit the time the duo opened up on what makes their partnership so successful.

2/7

When Kaif shared Kaushal calls her his 'panic button'

Last year, Kaif told Film Companion, "You know what he calls me? 'My panic button.' Because I panic all the time, I'm all panicky." "Before anything bad happens I will preempt and panic... I'm like what if, what if, and he's like 'Calm down, panic button,'" she added. "We are very balancing. I don't know if I balance him, but he balances me."

3/7

One of first things Kaif noticed about Kaushal

On Kaushal's equation with his family, Kaif once revealed on Koffee With Karan, "The one thought that always occurred to me was—if this is the...respect, loyalty, and importance he gives to his family, this is the same respect, importance he is going to give to his family when he is married." "His principles and values are so strong, that to me was so overwhelming."

4/7

Kaushal set 'husband goals' by doing this!

Last year on KWK, Kaif also revealed how Kaushal danced to her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was recovering from COVID-19 on her birthday. "He [danced to] every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down and stopped dancing... The steps weren't perfect...he just got the vibe and danced it through [to make me laugh]."

5/7

Kaif has taught Kaushal an array of things

Talking about what he learned from his wife, Kaushal earlier told The Indian Express, "Now knowing her even more, it's truly inspirational." "Now I know her as a human, and she's a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favor." "She's a go-getter... From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it's incredible. She definitely is a star."

6/7

He admires these qualities about his wife

In another interview, the Sanju star expressed his happiness over being married to Kaif and said it was "just the most beautiful thing to happen." "She's wise, she's kind, and she's extremely respectful to people around her," he added. "She's never said anything negative about anyone around her in the years I've known her. That is something that I truly admire and respect."

7/7

Check out what Kaushal posted on couple's second anniversary