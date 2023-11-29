When Randeep Hooda met Lin Laishram: How it all started

By Tanvi Gupta 10:25 am Nov 29, 202310:25 am

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram set to tie knot on Wednesday

Love will take center stage as Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram exchange wedding vows on Wednesday in Imphal, Manipur. Last week, the couple shared the joyous announcement of their union on social media, seeking blessings from fans. Ahead of their wedding, Hooda expressed his excitement to "marry in the bride's tradition." Notably, Lin—who made her debut in 2007 in Om Shanti Om—hails from Manipur.

'I want to experience my life partner's culture'

On Tuesday, Hooda and Laishram visited Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort. When asked about embracing Manipuri customs during the wedding, Hooda told ANI, "I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here." He hopes "not to make any errors" during the ceremony and has been learning about Manipuri culture with Laishram for quite some time.

Friends to forever: Couple first met here!

In the same conversation, Hooda and Laishram looked back on their first meeting. "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theaters," Hooda shared. Laishram disclosed that they met at Naseeruddin Shah's theater group called Motley, where the Sarbjit actor was her senior. Hooda and Laishram publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2022 by sharing a photo together on Instagram.

'It's east meets west'

In a playful addition to the chat, Hooda expressed, "I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future, lots of kids, and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange." Before their big day, the pair also paid visits to Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal.

Their nuptials will take inspiration from 'Mahabharata'

Hooda and Laishram's wedding will draw inspiration from the revered epic Mahabharata, reflecting the legendary union of Arjuna and the Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada. In a heartfelt announcement, the couple shared, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends."

Glimpse into Hooda and Laishram's careers

After making her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om (2007), Laishram has appeared in films like Mary Kom (2014), Umrika (2015), Rangoon (2017), and Axone (2019). She was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Meanwhile, Hooda is gearing up for his lead role in the upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic of independence activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which he has reportedly co-written and directed.