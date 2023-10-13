'Sam Bahadur' teaser launch: Vicky isn't worried about box-office clash

'Sam Bahadur' teaser launch: Vicky isn't worried about box-office clash

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:11 pm Oct 13, 2023

Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role will release on December 1

The teaser of the much-awaited 2023 film, Sam Bahadur, a biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was released in Mumbai on Friday. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, the upcoming title is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It marks the second collaboration between Kaushal and Gulzar. The team recounted their endeavor to portray the Field Marshal's life on screen.

'Box-office clashes are old stories now'

Ronnie Screwvala, who's backing the film under RSVP Movies's banner, reacted to its clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, saying, "We announced the film on December 1, 2022. Box-office clash has become an old story now." Kaushal, too, commented. "We as an industry should give an option of multiple films releasing on the same date. That's how we'll flourish as an industry."

Playing Manekshaw was 'tricky' for Kaushal

Going by the teaser, Kaushal got into the skin of the character pretty well. However, when asked what was the most difficult part about playing Manekshaw, he said, "We had no reference for his younger days. The pictures and videos documenting his walk, are from his 70s and retirement phase. To crack how he'd talk in his youth was tricky."

This is what Kaushal wishes to be in parallel universe

Kaushal, who has previously essayed an army officer in URI: The Surgical Strike is proud of wearing the olive uniform. "When I get to interact with the Indian Army, it means the most to me. We're the reel heroes but they're the real heroes. In a different, parallel universe, I really hope that I could be a real hero (an army officer)," he said.

This was Gulzar's big challenge

Gulzar, who's returning as director after Raazi, said it's difficult to show the legendary officer's life in one film. She has tried to "almost cover all the wars" he was a part of. "To show his life, you need to have two films. We've chosen to show his serving days. There's a lot more to him; we have decided to celebrate his life."

'Sam Bahadur' was perceived at least seven years ago

The idea of the biopic was perceived about seven years ago, said Gulzar, adding that it was during Raazi when Screwvala approached her. She had also discussed the film with Kaushal. "I can see an actor only once I have the script with me. During Raazi, I didn't have the script ready. But when it was, I knew he had to do it."

Makers have stayed with the historical facts

Being a biopic, Gulzar said that she didn't play with the historical facts. "We didn't take any creative liberty; I think history shouldn't be distorted in any way. Having said that, his personal life where he shared his moments with his wife, is where we had to imagine it based on what his family told us. We tried to remain as faithful as possible."