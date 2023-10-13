Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant: Charting feud's timeline

By Isha Sharma 05:55 pm Oct 13, 202305:55 pm

Tanushree Dutta-Rakhi Sawant's long standing rivalry decoded

Actors Rakhi Sawant and Tanushree Dutta have enjoyed a permanent spot in the headlines for the past few years, thanks to their seemingly endless rivalry. From firing bizarre allegations at each other during press conferences to threatening to "expose" one another, the duo has gone through it all. The end is not in sight, and now, Dutta has filed an FIR against Sawant.

Sawant caused Dutta alleged 'psychological trauma'

Per ETimes, Dutta has filed the FIR for the "psychological trauma that [Sawant] caused [to Dutta] in 2018 during the #MeToo Movement." "We have made a record of each and every statement that [Sawant] made against me [Dutta]. This time she won't be spared. Now the process has begun, they will take action soon and I have provided them [authorities] with the whole background."

The problems first started on a film set

The rivalry first started during the making of Horn Ok Pleassss. Per Dutta, "They had first replaced Rakhi and got me onboard and then after the issue with Nana Patekar, they again got Rakhi back. So this was a planned stint to bring publicity to the film using my name. They bounced all my cheques. It was all planned and Rakhi was [complicit]."

Dutta thinks Sawant 'destroyed' her life

Dutta further accused the Main Hoon Na actor of destroying her life. "She had said such terrible things about me. I couldn't take it. Rakhi has a new drama every year to stay in the limelight. She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life, I couldn't get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time."

What is the 'issue with Nana Patekar' mentioned by Dutta?

Patekar was among the first people to be accused of sexual harassment and charges were leveled against him by Dutta, who is the crusader of the #MeToo movement in India. Patekar felt strong repercussions and disappeared largely from showbiz, only to recently return with The Vaccine War. In June 2019, he was cleared of sexual harassment charges due to "insufficient evidence."

Their previous attacks on each other

Over the years, Dutta and Sawant have been baying for blood. While Dutta once called Sawant a "pathological liar," and a "transgender," and held her responsible for the suicide of two men, Sawant has had her share of attacks, too. She called Dutta a "lesbian" and accused her of "raping" her several times and alleged that Dutta went bald because of her "homosexuality."

