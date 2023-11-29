Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi saga: Timeline of threats issued by gangster

Entertainment 3 min read

By Aikantik Bag 01:26 pm Nov 29, 202301:26 pm

Lawrence Bishnoi issues new threats to Salman Khan

The murky Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi saga has witnessed another turn. Mumbai Police issued a warning to Khan and reassessed his security measures after a threat on social media. Khan already has Y-plus security due to previous threats from the notorious gangster. A Facebook account, claiming to be Bishnoi's, sent a message to Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal, reading, "This message is also for Salman Khan - don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you."

Targeting Grewal and Khan in new threat

The post targeted Grewal, in front of whose Vancouver, Canada home gunshots were fired recently. The message read, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you...You've now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon." The singer clarified after the incident that he was not friends with Khan and had only met him twice. Let's explore the timeline of threats issued by Bishnoi.

From where it started

The Bishnoi gang's tiff with Khan goes way long back due to the latter's involvement in the alleged blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi stated that Khan hurt his community's sentiments as the Bishnois consider the animal sacred. Back in 2022, Khan's father Salim Khan received a letter that threatened to kill him and his actor-son. Following this, Khan was granted Y-plus security in November last year and was granted a gun license for self-protection.

Khan beefed up his security earlier this year

Earlier in 2023, the actor was gearing up for the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when his personal assistant Jordy Patel received a mail on behalf of Goldie Brar (Bishnoi's aide) threatening to kill Khan. Reportedly, Bishnoi had stated in an interview that his life's goal was to kill the actor. Post this an FIR was lodged against Bishnoi, Brar, and the sender Rohit Garg. Khan bought a bulletproof Nissan SUV later in April.

Mumbai Police is verifying the source of latest threat

Currently, Mumbai Police is investigating the origin of the new social media post. The police stated, "We have also written to the social media platform to check where the post has been generated from, whether the social media account is (genuinely) of Bishnoi and who handles it as Bishnoi is in jail. We are trying to find the Internet Protocol address." At the work front, Khan is currently basking in the glory of Tiger 3.