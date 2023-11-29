'RRKPK's Randhawa Paradise has turned into a murder spot

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'RRKPK's Randhawa Paradise has turned into a murder spot

By Namrata Ganguly Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 02:30 pm Nov 29, 202302:30 pm

Randhawa Paradise from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is now a murder scene

Remember the United States Capitol Building look-alike residence called the Randhawa Paradise in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? The lavish white mansion in Noida has now become engulfed in a real-life murder case of a 55-year-old man. Read on to find out how a location for a Bollywood film made headlines overnight because of a tragedy.

2/5

What happened at the famed mansion?

Around 9:30pm on Monday (November 27), the man identified as Ashok Yadav was shot fatally by his son's father-in-law during a wedding ceremony at the mansion, said reports. As per the probe, a licensed revolver was used in the incident and the attacker, Shekhar managed to escape. Reportedly, the duo had an altercation following which Shekhar shot Ashok twice in the head.

3/5

Who are the parties involved and why did incident happen?

Yadav, the man who was shot, has been revealed to be a resident of Sector 51, Noida. He was also the president of Sector 51 Block H residents' welfare association, reported Hindustan Times. "Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict," Suniti, the deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida told the media.

4/5

Where is the mansion located and who owns it?

The so-called Randhawa Paradise is a part of the Gaur Mulberry Mansions, a luxurious residential venture of the Gaur Group of Developers. Owned by Manoj Gaur, chairman and managing director of Gaurs Group, it is located in Greater Noida's Sector 1. With huge beautifully groomed gardens and a fountain, the 35,000 sqft mansion is priced at a whopping Rs. 30 crore, as per Housing.com.

5/5

The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' connection

In Karan Johar's romantic offering Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the massive white building was introduced as the family home of Rocky Randhawa (Singh), a loud Punjabi man hailing from West Delhi. Released in July this year, the film co-stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and Anjali Anand, among others.