Marion Biotech, linked to Uzbekistan kids' death, halts production

Noida-based cough syrup manufacturer Marion Biotech halts all production

Noida-based cough syrup manufacturer Marion Biotech, linked to the death of 19 kids in Uzbekistan, has officially stopped production of all medicines amid an inspection by the drug regulator. On Friday morning, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the news saying that investigations are underway into the matter. Meanwhile, a Marion Biotech senior executive said they were still waiting for reports following the facility review.

On Tuesday, Uzbekistan's health ministry stated at least 18 kids died in Samarkand city after consuming the Dok-1 Max syrup made by Marion Biotech.

On Thursday, one more death was reported after reportedly consuming the syrup.

Uzbekistan's health ministry has claimed the cough syrup has a toxic substance called ethylene glycol and was administered in doses much higher than the standard one for kids.

Marion Biotech's legal head Hasan Harris told the news agency ANI, "We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We've halted production of all medicines." Mandaviya informed, "Following inspection by the CDSCO team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing."

Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 30, 2022

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India released an order laying out guidelines on Thursday to control the sale of ethylene glycol from March end. Furthermore, Uzbekistan has taken legal action against a company's representative in the Central Asian nation and has called for all pharmacies to take down the Dok-1 Max syrups and tablets following the recent developments.

The state and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) conducted a joint examination of Marion Biotech on Tuesday and collected some samples. The Uttar Pradesh Drug Regulatory Authority is now waiting for reports from the Centre before proceeding in the matter. "Centre and state officials visited the office of Marion Biotech to collect required information," government sources were quoted as saying by CNBC.

The sale of another Marion Biotech syrup, Ambronol, has also been suspended. The Uzbekistan development comes after the death of nearly 70 kids in The Gambia, which was also linked to medicines produced by the Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Renowned as the "pharmacy of the world," India doubled its pharma exports over the past ten years, earning $24.5 billion in the previous fiscal year.