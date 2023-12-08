Dharmendra turns 88: Sunny, Bobby, Esha, Ahana pen heartfelt notes

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Dharmendra turns 88: Sunny, Bobby, Esha, Ahana pen heartfelt notes

By Aikantik Bag 02:39 pm Dec 08, 202302:39 pm

Dharmendra turned 88 on Friday

Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 88 on Friday and his fans, family and colleagues took to social media to shower love and wishes for the Sholay actor. His daughter, Ahana Deol Vohra posted a picture with him and penned, "Happy birthday to my first love. The strongest & most loving man I know." Esha Deol also shared a heartfelt message for her father, praying for his happiness, health, and strength.

2/3

Sunny shared lovely pictures, message

Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also took to social media to wish him. Sunny posted a few throwback photos from a family vacation and captioned, "Happy Birthday Papa Love You." Bobby showed his love by responding to Esha's post with red heart emojis. Dharmendra appreciated the outpouring of love by sharing a fan-made video on Instagram and writing, "Love you for your loving message on my birthday."

3/3

Instagram Post