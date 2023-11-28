Aanand L Rai's 'Nakhrewaalii' adapted from a book: Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:53 pm Nov 28, 202305:53 pm

'Nakhrewaalii' is helmed by 'Meri Nimmo' filmmaker Rahul Shanklya

There is a lot of anticipation around Aanand L Rai's next production venture titled Nakhrewaalii. While the makers announced that it will mark the acting debut of Ansh Duggal and the Hindi debut of Pragati Srivastava, they've been trying to keep details of the project under wraps. However, a Pinkvilla report claimed that the upcoming film is based on a book.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, the makers of Nakhrewaalii dropped a teaser of sorts, featuring Duggal. In the teaser, the debutant is seen entering a make-up store while the women there start drooling at him. So far, there has been no official word on what the film's plot will be. However, what is known, apart from its leading cast, is that it'll be helmed by Rahul Shanklya.

Film adapted from 'Dilli Darbar': Report

As per Pinkvilla's report, Nakhrewaalii is said to be a screen adaptation of author Satya Vyas's novel titled Dilli Darbar. The best-selling book of the year 2016 is based on the story of a young man who goes from being a techno-geek to a carefree flirt and eventually becomes a responsible man. Duggal will be seen as the flirtatious boy.

More on the movie

Quoting an industry source, the report said that Rai is excited to present the author's story to the world. "Nakhrewaalii is an entertaining romantic drama infused with humor and social commentary, delivering a profound message in a non-preachy manner. Divy Nidhi Sharma has beautifully adapted this (Satya) Vyas book for the big screen and promises viewers a great theatrical experience," said the source.

Rai is also busy with his next directorial

Nakhrewaalii went on floors on October 21, but it isn't the only film that's keeping Rai busy. He is also involved in his next directorial titled Tere Ishk Mein. Starring Dhanush, it marks the third work collaboration between them after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Rai's other production venture includes Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu-led Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, slated to release in 2024.