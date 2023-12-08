'MasterChef India' S08 Grand Finale streaming details are out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'MasterChef India' S08 Grand Finale streaming details are out

By Aikantik Bag 02:37 pm Dec 08, 202302:37 pm

'MasterChef India' S08 is streaming now

MasterChef India is one of the most-watched reality shows in India and now Season 8's Grand Finale is knocking at the door. The cooking show featured 12 multi-faceted cooks from every corner of India. The invested fans are eagerly rooting for their favorite finalists. If you are wondering where to catch the finale, well we have got you covered! Read on.

2/3

Streaming details, finalists, and judges of the show

The grand finale is slated to premiere on Friday, 8:00pm IST on SonyLIV. The four finalists include Meghalaya's Nambie Marak, Mangalore's Mohammed Ashiq, Pampore's Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Chalsa's Suraj Thapa. The show's esteemed judges panel features Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra. So are you ready to witness the clash of spices, culinary magic, and the road to the ultimate title?

3/3

Twitter Post