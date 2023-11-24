YRF's 'Akka': Keerthy Suresh to lock horns with Radhika Apte

By Aikantik Bag 11:16 am Nov 24, 2023

'Akka' marks YRF Entertainment's third OTT project

YRF Entertainment, Yash Raj Films's streaming division, has given the go-ahead for its third web series titled Akka. This revenge thriller will reportedly feature Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in lead roles. YRF's first web series, The Railway Men received favorable reviews and they also have Vaani Kapoor's crime thriller, Mandala Murders in the pipeline.

Chopra to launch new talent with 'Akka'

In Akka, Suresh and Apte will face off in an intriguing period thriller. The series is the brainchild of first-time writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty, a talent discovered by Aditya Chopra. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Chopra immediately approved the project and aims to make Akka one of the most significant tentpole series produced by YRF Entertainment. Interestingly, akka in Tamil means sister, hence speculations are high that the duo might be playing sisters.

'Akka' to mark Suresh's OTT debut

This series will mark Suresh's OTT debut and her second Hindi project after the in-progress Theri remake with Varun Dhawan. The Mahanati actor has made a name for herself with remarkable performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films over the past decade. Apte on the other hand is a seasoned actor in the OTT sphere.