Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his 45th birthday on Sunday

Celebrated actor Riteish Deshmukh turned 45 years old on Sunday. Born into the politically influential Deshmukh family, where his later father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, once served as Maharashtra's chief minister, Deshmukh chose a unique path in acting. Commencing his Bollywood journey in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, the actor rose to prominence with the 2004 hit Masti. Here, we explore some of his comedic masterpieces.

'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum' series (2005, 2012, 2016)

Deshmukh's comedic genius reached new heights with the Kyaa Kool Hai Hum series. The first installment was released in 2005, and its sequels, Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 came out in 2012 and 2016, respectively. While his performance in Masti garnered praise, it was the adult comedy genre, specifically the 2005 film, that propelled him into the limelight.

'Apna Sapna Money Money' (2006)

In the uproarious comedy film Apna Sapna Money Money—directed by Sangeeth Sivan and co-produced by Subhash Ghai—Deshmukh shines as Kishan/Sania Badnaam, a clever young man from Goa. Teaming up with a stellar cast, including Suniel Shetty and Shreyas Talpade, Deshmukh's character navigates a whirlwind of tricks and guises in a madcap race for wealth. In this riotous tale, Deshmukh proved his flair for humor.

'Heyy Babyy' (2007)

Heyy Babyy presents the comical tale of three womanizing bachelors, played by Akshay Kumar, Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan, whose lives take an unexpected turn when a baby is abandoned at their doorstep. In the chaos that ensues, suspicion arises as each of them contemplates their potential role as the child's father. Deshmukh's commendable acting in the film adds a delightful dimension to the narrative.

'Housefull' series

Deshmukh showcased his comedic finesse in Sajid Khan's Housefull (2010) alongside Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Lara Dutta, earning appreciation for his performance in this crazy comedy. Its success paved the way for Housefull 2 (2012). Deshmukh's continued presence in Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019) solidified his integral role in the franchise's enduring popularity. Housefull films are among Deshmukh's most commercially successful ventures.