Allu Arjun terms 'Animal' an 'Indian classic'; praises Ranbir's performance

By Aikantik Bag 04:21 pm Dec 08, 2023

Allu Arjun praises Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Have you ever thought of Pushpa x Rannvijay Singh Balbir? Well, Icon StarAllu Arjun recently took to social media and showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal calling it an "Indian classic." He commended the movie's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for crafting a "mind-blowing" film and applauded the performances of his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Currently, the film is on a box office rampage and is inching closer to Rs. 600 crore mark globally.

'Blown away by the cinematic brilliance'

Arjun penned, "Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations. Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level." While praising Reddy Vanga, Arjun stated, "You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again." The director is slated to direct Arjun in a yet-to-be-titled film soon. Arjun is currently filming Pushpa 2: The Rule.

