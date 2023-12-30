Box office collection: There's no stopping Prabhas's 'Salaar'

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office collection: There's no stopping Prabhas's 'Salaar'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:06 pm Dec 30, 202312:06 pm

'Salaar' was released in theaters on December 22, having a clash with 'Dunki'

The year's last big release, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, has been raking in good money after hitting cinema halls on December 22. After a week of its successful run in the theaters, and despite a slowdown, the film knows no bounds at the box office. Starring Prabhas in the titular role, Salaar's gross collection in India is now inching toward Rs. 350 crore.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

﻿Salaar marks the third collaboration between the film's director, Prashanth Neel, and its production house, Hombale Films, after the successes of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. It is also the first time that Neel has directed Prabhas. The movie went on to become India's biggest opener for 2023 after it collected Rs. 90.7 crore on its debut day at the box office.

3/5

'Salaar' minted another Rs. 10 crore on day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar earned Rs. 10.23 crore on its second Friday in India, taking the domestic total to Rs. 318.23 crore. It recorded 30.69% occupancy for the Telugu version, 19.2% in Malayalam, 19.45% in Tamil, 17.22% in Hindi, and 9.7% in Kannada. The film has already crossed Rs. 500 crore mark at the global box office.

4/5

Collections might go up over New Year long weekend

The makers of the movie are expecting the earnings to see a spike. With the long weekend thanks to New Year's Day, Salaar stands a strong chance to see a jump in its collection. To recall, it clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which was released on December 21 at the box office. However, the Prabhas starrer has been ahead in terms of collections.

5/5

Everything to know about 'Salaar'

The film features Prabhas as Deva/Salaar while Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran essays his best friend Varadha's role. Shruti Haasan is also on the cast as Deva's love interest. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Tinnu Anand, among others. Salaar's music has been composed by Neel's frequent collaborator Ravi Basrur, while Vijay Kirgandur has backed the film.