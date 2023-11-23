Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' envisioned like 'Lord of the Rings': Report

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' envisioned like 'Lord of the Rings': Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:35 pm Nov 23, 2023

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' will be theatrically released in multiple languages in 2024

Actor-filmmaker Vishnu Manchu is getting ready for his big-budget film Kannappa. An India epic, the film has been envisioned like the popular film series, Lord of the Rings, said Manchu, in a latest interview with Variety. The upcoming film is a famous South Indian folklore about an atheist hunter Kannappa, who became Lord Shiva's devotee and plucked his eyes out in devotion.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, the first poster of the upcoming title was released by the makers. The poster was shared in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In the past, at least five films on the folklore have been made, titled: Bedara Kannappa (Kannada, 1954), Kalahasti Mahatyam (Telugu, 1954), Shiv Bhakta (Hindi, 1955), Bhakta Kannappa (Telugu, 1976), and Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (Kannada, 1988).

Like 'LOTR,' 'Kannappa' is also being shot in New Zealand

Like the inspiration LOTR, the upcoming film is being shot in New Zealand and will have exciting visuals. Speaking about his liking for the fantasy adventure film and book series, Manchu said, "New Zealand is known for Peter Jackson's LOTR films, that's the way I envisioned Kannappa. So, this is my world, I'm taking them into the world of Kannappa."

'Kannappa' is slated for a pan-India theatrical release in 2024

Film to feature big names from South India

One of the highlights of the film is its star cast. The title, headlined by Manchu as the titular character, also features Baahubali Prabhas along with Mohan Babu and Shiva Rajkumar. Jailer actor Mohanlal will also be seen playing a pivotal role. As for what characters these stars will be playing, Manchu chose to not reveal the details in the interview.

Everything to know about the movie

Written by Manchu, Kannappa is helmed by filmmaker Mukesh Kumar Singh, who is best known for the television serials Ramayana and Mahabharata. The movie is presently being shot across different parts of New Zealand including Auckland, Glenorchy, Rotorua, Wanaka, Christchurch, and Pukaki. As per Manchu, the VFX work of the film will be done in India, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.