Mark your calendars! Check biggest Indian films releasing in December

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Nov 28, 202302:10 am

Biggest Indian films in December

What a month December is going to be! From a gangster thriller that is over three hours long to a survival thriller that has augmented India's goodwill at several film festivals, December is going to be a period like no other. Eager to watch SRK on 70mm again? He has got you covered, too. Take a look at the biggest Indian December releases.

'Animal' (December 1)

Following the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with his "violent" film Animal, which has been described as a "father-son bond carved in blood." Animal will present Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before gangster role and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Pran, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. It is already doing well in the advance bookings.

'Sam Bahadur' (December 1)

Helmed by director Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama depicting the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film features Vicky Kaushal portraying Manekshaw, with Sanya Malhotra as his wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Shaikh and Malhotra earlier worked in the blockbuster hit Dangal, headlined by Aamir Khan.

'Joram' (December 8)

After earning acclaim at international film festivals, Joram, headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, is heading toward a theatrical release on December 8. Devashish Makhija is in the director's chair. The actor earlier said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Joram. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me."

'Dunki' (December 21)

Dunki will be the fitting end to Khan's momentous year, which has been embellished by Pathaan in January and Jawan in September. Marking his debut collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. Reportedly, the drama is Khan's lowest-budgeted film in six years. The production cost (barring the actors' fees and advertising costs) is allegedly Rs. 85cr.

'Salaar' (December 22)

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, is slated for a December 22 release, clashing with Dunki. Initially scheduled for a theatrical release on September 28, pending work on the Prabhas starrer necessitated a delay, and now it will try out its luck on the aforementioned date. Its trailer will be out on Friday at 7:19pm. Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran co-star.