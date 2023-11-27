5 Emmy-winning comedy shows to binge-watch

5 Emmy-winning comedy shows to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly 10:14 pm Nov 27, 2023

Welcome to a realm of laughter and unparalleled comedic brilliance, where Emmy Awards celebrate the very best in television comedy. These Emmy-winning comedy shows have not only conquered the hearts of audiences but also secured their places in television history with accolades that recognize their exceptional wit, stellar performances, and enduring humor. Dive into a world of laughter with the below list.

'Ted Lasso' (2020-2023)

Ted Lasso is a heartwarming comedy that follows the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, an optimistic American football coach hired to lead a struggling English soccer team. With unbridled positivity, humor, and a touch of sincerity, Lasso transforms the team and those around him. The show's endearing charm, witty writing, and standout performances make it a standout in the realm of feel-good comedies.

'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

The dark comedy series Fleabag introduces us to the complex life of its titular character, played, directed, and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Breaking the fourth wall, she shares her chaotic journey through love, grief, and self-discovery and tries to turn her life around every day. With sharp wit and raw emotion, Waller-Bridge's performance and storytelling create an intimate connection with audiences.

'Schitts Creek' (2015-2020)

Eugene and his son Daniel Levy's sitcom Schitt's Creek follows the wealthy Rose family's fall from grace, luxury, and wealth landing them in the quirky town of Schitt's Creek. The series explores love, acceptance, and personal growth. With its ever-evolving characters, clever humor, and genuine warmth, Schitt's Creek evolves into a beloved modern classic that leaves a lasting, joyful impression.

'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' (1970-1977)

The Mary Tyler Moore Show is a groundbreaking sitcom that revolutionized television by featuring a single, independent career woman, Mary Richards. Set in a Minneapolis newsroom, it explores Mary's professional and personal life, blending humor with progressive themes. The series became an emblem of women's empowerment, winning critical acclaim and leaving an indelible mark on the sitcom landscape.

'I Love Lucy' (1951-1957)

The timeless classic I Love Lucy revolutionized sitcoms and remains a cultural phenomenon. Lucille Ball stars as Lucy Ricardo, a spirited housewife with a flair for comedic chaos, alongside her musician husband, Ricky. With its groundbreaking use of three-camera setups and live audiences, the show set a standard for television comedy, showcasing Ball's unparalleled comedic talent and establishing enduring sitcom conventions.