Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal hospitalized, condition critical

By Ramya Patelkhana 09:42 pm Nov 27, 202309:42 pm

Rohit Bal was reportedly admitted to the hospital 3 days ago (Photo credit: Instagram/@rohitbalofficial)

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, and his condition is said to be critical, reported Hindustan Times. The 62-year-old is currently on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Medanta Hospital in the national capital. An existing cardiac issue has reportedly led to the health crisis. To recall, the designer previously suffered a massive heart attack in 2010 and has also been battling pancreatitis, which has progressively worsened.

His pacemaker gave 7 shocks: Friend

Model Suraj Dhalia rushed Bal to the hospital three days ago when he fell unconscious, purportedly due to his cardiac condition. A friend of the designer told HT City, "His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to [Moolchand Hospital], and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta." Bal has experienced several health issues in recent months, leading to multiple hospital visits.

Has struggled with alcohol abuse, health problems

Reportedly, Bal has frequently been in rehabs and hospitals for alcohol abuse and related health problems, too. In November 2022, too, the fashion designer was admitted to Medanta Hospital in critical condition. Talking about that episode, a close friend told HT City a few months ago, "The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital."

A celebrated fashion career

Bal has been a prominent figure in the fashion industry for almost three decades, receiving numerous awards. Interestingly, Time Magazine once dubbed him India's master of fabric and fantasy. Born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 8, 1961, Bal started his career in 1986 and studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.