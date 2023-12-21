Box office collection: 'Animal' is on autopilot mode

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' is on autopilot mode

By Aikantik Bag 09:46 am Dec 21, 202309:46 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor has proved his mettle again with the controversial actioner Animal. The movie has increased Kapoor's stardom by folds and is now marching toward Rs. 850 crore mark globally. After two illustrious weeks, the film witnessed a dip in the third week but somehow it managed to hold the fort. The crime drama has an interesting weekend ahead.

2/3

Aiming for Rs. 550 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 528.69 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a viewers' favorite. With Dunki releasing on Thursday, it will be interesting to witness how Animal keeps its foot strong at the box office.

3/3

Twitter Post