Box office collection: Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' earns $43.2M globally

By Aikantik Bag 11:01 am Dec 11, 2023

'Wonka' box office collection

Willy Wonka is a cult character for '90s kids and Timothée Chalamet breathed life into it in a newer way in the recently released musical fantasy drama Wonka. The highly anticipated film received mixed reviews and has become a decent money spinner at the global box office. On the first weekend, the film earned $43.2M topping the international box office.

India collection and cast details

However, in India, the film experienced a lukewarm opening weekend. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 1.02 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.37 crore in India. The film explores the origin story of Wonka. The cast includes Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, and Mathew Baynton, among others.

