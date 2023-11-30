Best comedy shows to binge-watch on HBO Max

HBO Max comedy shows you can binge-watch

If you're in the mood for a hearty dose of comedy, look no further than HBO Max, where the laughter never stops. The streaming platform boasts a treasure trove of side-splitting, rib-tickling comedy shows that promise to turn your downtime into a riot of joy. From clever sitcoms to irreverent stand-up specials, HBO Max has curated a collection that caters to every comedic palate.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000- )

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a comedic masterpiece created by and starring Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself. The show explores unfiltered, socially awkward, and often cringe-worthy interactions in the everyday life of Larry, an LA-based semi-retired TV writer and producer. It hilariously tackles the minutiae of social conventions, highlighting the absurdity and hilarity of human behavior with a uniquely improvised style.

'Chewing Gum' (2015-2017)

Michaela Coel's British coming-of-age comedy show Chewing Gum introduces us to Tracey Gordon (Coel), a socially awkward, religious young woman on a quest to lose her virginity. Set in a London housing estate, it navigates Tracey's quirky misadventures, family dynamics, and her relentless pursuit of self-discovery, all delivered with sharp wit and infectious humor. It's a delightful comedy that's refreshingly bold and hilarious.

'Insecure' (2016-2021)

Insecure follows the comedic yet poignant journey of Issa Dee (Issa Rae), a modern-day African-American woman navigating love, friendship, and career in Los Angeles. It explores Issa's relatable struggles with insecurities, self-discovery, and societal expectations, all set against a backdrop of humor and genuine emotion. With its smart writing and authentic portrayal, the show is a refreshing and culturally resonant gem.

'Barry' (2018 - 2023)

The dark comedy series Barry follows the life of Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a disillusioned hitman who discovers a passion for acting while on a job in Los Angeles. Juggling his deadly profession with the pursuit of an acting career, Barry faces moral dilemmas, absurdity, and unexpected hilarity. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, this Emmy-winning unpredictable show brilliantly blends humor and drama.

'Avenue 5' (2020-2022)

The sci-fi comedy series Avenue 5 takes passengers on a cosmic cruise turned interstellar disaster. Led by the charismatic but inept Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), the luxury space cruise ship faces unexpected challenges, testing the limits of patience and sanity. With a stellar ensemble cast and sharp satire, it delivers laughs while exploring the absurdity of human behavior in crisis.