'The Archies' to 'Maestro': Big OTT titles releasing in December

From films to series, check out what new is releasing on OTT platforms

We are only a month away from entering 2024, but the entertainment industry isn't done with bringing us some of its best works. While the theaters will witness some of the biggest box-office clashes, the OTT space is too geared up to premiere some of its highly-anticipated shows and movies. Here are some titles you should be looking forward to watching.

'The Archies'

One of the highly awaited releases of 2023 is Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. An Indian adaptation of the popular comics, the film is set to launch three Bollywood kids in the acting world - Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Where to watch: Netflix When to watch: December 7

'Chamak'

Starring Siddharth Shaw, Gippy Grewal, and Suvinder Vicky, among others, Chamak is an upcoming web series directed by Rohit Jugraj. The musical series revolves around the life of a young rapper Kaala, who reveals the death of a legendary singer Taara Singh who was shot dead at a concert. Where to watch: SonyLIV When to watch: December 7

'Kadak Singh'

Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's upcoming thriller Kadak Singh follows the story of one AK Shrivastava (essayed by Tripathi) who has been diagnosed with retrograde amnesia. Sanjana Sanghi plays Tripathi's daughter in the film. The upcoming movie premiered at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Where to watch: ZEE5 When to watch: December 8

'The Crown' S06 - Part 02

The Crown is set for its final chapter as the second part of the sixth season will soon drop on the streamer. The series, which started its journey in 2016, is a fictionalized telling of the Royal Family of the United Kingdom. It stars Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and others. Where to watch: Netflix When to watch: December 14

'The Freelancer - The Conclusion'

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's series The Freelancer will return to small screens with its second part. Starring Mohit Raina in the lead role, it follows the rescue of Aliya (Kashmira Pardeshi) who is cheated into joining ISIS by her husband and the in-laws. The series also features Anupam Kher in an important role. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar When to watch: December 15

'Maestro'

Starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan as the leading pair, Mastro is a biographical drama based on the life of music composer Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre. Helmed by Cooper, the film is co-written by him along with Josh Singer. It premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Where to watch: Netflix When to watch: December 20