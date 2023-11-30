Find out which movies are premiering at EUFF 2023

Find out which movies are premiering at EUFF 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Nov 30, 2023

EUFF will take place in Delhi in December, followed by Chennai in January 2024

Those who enjoy international films and festivals have a reason to rejoice. The European Union Film Festival of India's 28th edition is coming to New Delhi and is set to begin on Friday. The 10-day-long festival, concluding on December 10, will premiere 28 movies in at least 25 languages. Here are some of the films you should look out for.

'Talking About the Weather' from Germany

Helmed by Annika Pinske, Talking About the Weather is a film about a 39-year-old Clara who is studying in Berlin. When she visits her family for her mother's birthday, she realizes how distant she has become from them while making a life of her own. Where to watch: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan When to watch: 5:00pm (December 1)

'The Eight Mountains' from Italy

Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch's co-directorial titled The Eight Mountains is an Italian movie that has been co-adapted from Paulo Cognetti's novel by the same name. It revolves around two childhood friends who grow up in an Alpine village and reconnect many years later as adults. Where to watch: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan When to watch: 4:00pm (December 2)

'The Perfect Number' from Poland

Originally titled Liczba doskonała, The Perfect Number is a Polish film directed by Krzysztof Zanussi. It tells the story of a young mathematician-physicist who is falsely implicated in a kidnapping case. He proves himself innocent of the charges by using his space-time theories of Quantum Physics. Where to watch: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan When to watch: 4:00pm (December 3)

'Wolf And Dog' from Portugal

Directed by Cláudia Varejão, it stars Ana Cabral, Ruben Pimenta, and Cristiana Branquinho. It revolves around the key character Ana who was born on an island named São Miguel. She embarks upon a new journey in her life where she is joined by her queer best friend, and another friend Cloé. Where to watch: Instituto Cervantes When to watch: 4:00pm (December 4)

These films, too, will be premiered at the fest

Other films such as Saint Omer, My Love Affair with Marriage, Mother, Listen, Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Walker on the Water, Remember to Blink, Mikado, Carmen, The Man with the Answers, Breaking the Ice, She - Hero, After Work, and many more will be premiered. The festival celebrates the European Union and India's cultural connection. It will also take place in Chennai in January.