FBI official visits India, to hold talks on 'international cooperation'

FBI officer Raymond Duda (L) was welcomed by US Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti (R) (Photo credit: Twitter/@USAndIndia)

Raymond P Duda, the Assistant Director of the International Operations Division of the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of the US Embassy in India said that during his visit, Duda will further the FBI's cooperation with law enforcement agencies in the country. "International crime requires international cooperation," the tweet added.

New US mission head welcomes Duda to India

Meanwhile, Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador-Designate who assumed charge of the office last week, welcomed Duda as his first guest in India. Notably, upon Garcetti's arrival last Tuesday, Indian Embassy in the US tweeted, "Namaste, Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti! We're thrilled to welcome you to #IncredibleIndia and work with you to build even stronger ties between our two great nations."