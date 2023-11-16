'The Archies': Zoya Akhtar justifies casting star kids Suhana-Khushi-Agastya

'The Archies' releases on December 7

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of The Archies for Netflix, featuring seven fresh faces in the film industry. The ensemble cast comprises Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, DOT, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. The highly anticipated movie is slated for a December 7 release. Now, in a conversation with India Today, Akhtar and Kagti have opened up about their casting choices.

'Weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous'

Akhtar confessed to having doubts about casting star kids but revealed she ultimately selected them based on their abilities. "It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit." Recently, Akhtar slammed the media for focusing more on star kids and then blaming the industry for nepotism.

Akhtar-Kagti confident about the film finding its audience

Regarding the weight of expectations for The Archies, Akhtar shared that they can only manage the quality of their work and that if the movie is genuine, audiences will find reasons to enjoy it. Kagti chimed in and said, "There is a saying that you cannot keep a good person down and I believe that you cannot bring a good film down." Both directors are confident that The Archies will resonate with viewers.