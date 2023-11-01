'Khichdi 2' trailer out: Parekh family returns for thrilling adventure

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'Khichdi 2' trailer out: Parekh family returns for thrilling adventure

By Tanvi Gupta 03:48 pm Nov 01, 202303:48 pm

'Khichdi 2' is set to hit theaters on November 17

The long-awaited trailer for Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan has finally been released, reuniting the beloved Parekh family and their comical escapades. The film stars original cast members Supriya Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, and Vandana Pathak, with significant twists in store. Directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Hats Off Productions, the movie is slated for a November 17 release.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The teaser—which was unveiled a few months ago—had already caught audiences off guard and heightened expectations for the film. A sequel to the 2010 film, Khichdi: The Movie, the new film takes the Parekh family's adventure to a grand scale. The movie is expected to encounter a challenge from Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which is set for a November 12 release. It will be intriguing to see if the Parekh family can compete with Khan's big-budgeter.

3/7

Parekh family's hilarious 'save humanity' mission unfolds in 'Khichdi 2'

In the sequel, the Parekh family takes on a perilous mission named "Mission Paanthukistan" to save the world. The newly released trailer provides a glimpse of the family's signature humor and slapstick comedy as they confront this challenging task. The mission involves an unconventional twist: they must replace Praful (Mehta) with the dictator of a place called Paanthukistan, leading to even more uproarious and unpredictable situations.

4/7

Do not miss the trailer of 'Khichdi 2'

Instagram post A post shared by khichdithemovie on November 1, 2023 at 3:17 pm IST

5/7

Surprise in store: Cameos by Pratik Gandhi and Farah Khan

Kirti Kulhari, who is credited with a special appearance in the film, reprises her role as Parminder from the first part, Khichdi: The Movie. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan makes a noteworthy cameo as a don and had already made an appearance in the teaser. Additionally, Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi, joins his fellow Gujaratis on their adventurous mission, appearing as the chopper pilot transporting the family.

6/7

Legacy of 'Khichdi': Here's everything to know

Created by Majethia and Kapadia's Hats Off Productions, Khichdi made its debut as a TV series in 2002. The second season—titled Instant Khichdi—was broadcast in 2004. The show's popularity led to the creation of a feature film in 2010. Khichdi revolves around the Parekh family, as they navigate various situations in the most unconventionally comical way. The series features Pathak as Hansa, Vandana as Jayshree, Desai as Babuji, Mehta as Praful, and Majethia as Himanshu.

7/7

Poll Who is your favorite 'Khichdi' character?