Jack Hogan, star of 'Combat!,' dies at 94

Beloved Hollywood actor Jack Hogan—known for his iconic portrayal in the World War II drama series Combat! (1962-1967)—has passed away at the age of 94 due to natural causes. His son West shared the news with Variety, revealing that Hogan died peacefully at his Washington home last Wednesday (December 6). Hogan's onscreen debut came in the 1956 film Man From Del Rio. Reflecting on his illustrious career, we look at Hogan's standout roles.

'The Bonnie Parker Story' (1958)

In the 1958 crime film The Bonnie Parker Story, directed by William Witney, Hogan takes on the role of Guy Darrow, a character loosely based on the infamous Clyde Barrow (American criminal). Starring alongside Dorothy Provine as Bonnie Parker, Hogan's portrayal adds depth to the tale of the 1930s outlaw. The film explores the partnership between Parker and Darrow as they embark on a series of small holdups.

'Paratroop Command' (1959)

In the 1959 war film Paratroop Command, also directed by Witney, Hogan delivers a compelling performance as Charlie, a paratrooper facing challenges and betrayals amidst the backdrop of World War II. Hogan's character grapples with mistaken cowardice, the loss of a friend, and the ultimate sacrifice to secure a vital objective. This role showcases Hogan's ability to convey emotional depth within the intense narrative of wartime drama.

'Combat!' (1962-1967)

In his acclaimed role as PFC William G Kirby on ABC's Combat!, Hogan shared the screen with acclaimed actors like Rick Jason, Vic Morrow, and Pierre Jalbert. The five-season series, depicting American soldiers in WWII France, marked a pivotal moment in Hogan's career. Interestingly, Robert Pirosh's series became TV's longest-running World War II drama, solidifying Hogan's place in the annals of American television history.

His other notable works

In addition to the above, Hogan also appeared in Harbor Command (1957), Tombstone Territory (1957), Have Gun Will Travel (1958), Sea Hunt (1958-1959), Garrison's Gorillas (1968), Hawaii Five-O (1973-1976), and Houston, We've Got a Problem (1974), among others. He worked in the casting department for Magnum, P.I. from 1981 to 1983, too. Hogan is survived by his nephew Kipland Howard, ex-wife Joyce Nizzari, daughter Tehani Hogan, son West Hogan, granddaughter Kai, and grandson Skyler.