Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' is the new Telugu money-spinner

By Aikantik Bag Dec 11, 2023

'Hi Nanna' box office collection

Natural Star Nani is known for emotionally driven characters in Telugu films. The actor is currently soaring high with back-to-back successes. His recent film Hi Nanna is earning quite well at the domestic box office. The film showed exponential growth on the first weekend. Given Mrunal Thakur's presence, the drama got a pan-India edge on the commercial front too.

Inching closer to Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 8.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 24.8 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The makers will now aim for stability on weekdays. The cast includes Kiara Khanna, Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Angad Bedi, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

