Israel-Palestine war: UNICEF ambassador Priyanka Chopra calls for 'humanitarian ceasefire'

1/8

Entertainment 2 min read

Israel-Palestine war: UNICEF ambassador Priyanka Chopra calls for 'humanitarian ceasefire'

By Isha Sharma 10:29 am Dec 11, 202310:29 am

PCJ recently re-shared a post asking for ceasefire amid the Israel-Palestine War

Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the many international celebrities to speak up amid the harrowing ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, which has led to the death of hundreds of children on both sides. On Monday, she re-shared an Instagram post by UNICEF (posted earlier this month) that asked for a "lasting humanitarian ceasefire [for children]."

2/8

Here's what the main post said

UNICEF's original post, a statement by its executive director Catherine Russell, said, "Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire. We call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. All children in the State of Palestine and Israel deserve peace and hope for a better future." It's been liked by over 19K people.

3/8

Read the entire post here

Instagram post A post shared by unicef on December 11, 2023 at 9:18 am IST

4/8

She was also a signatory on letter to Joe Biden

Last month, PCJ was one of the Hollywood celebrities to sign an open letter to President Joe Biden to plead for an "immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel." "More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half...We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians."

5/8

Earlier, she received immense backlash for not speaking up

Though Chopra Jonas has indirectly spoken up, several people have taken umbrage at her timing, accusing her of not being more proactive about the lives lost. One rage-filled tweet said, "Shame on Priyanka Chopra. Woman of substance. She is a joke on herself," while another concurred, "Has she ever spoken for children, particularly from marginalized communities even from her own country of origin?"

6/8

Take a look at one such tweet

7/8

What's brewing for PCJ, the actor?

This year, PCJ was seen in the romantic drama film Love Again with Sam Heughan and in Amazon Prime Video's massively mounted but eventually dud series Citadel. Up next, she will feature in Head of State alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and Carla Gugino. The action comedy has been helmed by Ilya Naishuller. She's also signed for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

8/8

Poll Does it matter if celebrities speak up during such matters?