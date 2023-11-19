US, Israel, and Hamas reach deal to free hostages: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:37 pm Nov 19, 202301:37 pm

US, Israel and Hamas close in on deal to free hostages, says report

The United States (US), Israel, and Hamas have reportedly reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in the ongoing war. "All parties to the conflict would freeze combat operations for at least five days while an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller batches every 24 hours," the Washington Post reported.

Why does this story matter?

Hamas launched a surprise cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages. The retaliatory strikes from Israel have reportedly left more than 12,000 Palestinians in Gaza dead so far. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has also triggered a massive humanitarian crisis for civilians in the strip, with increasing demands for a ceasefire to allow essential and humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Netanyahu dismisses 'deal' reports as 'incorrect'

However, the Times of Israel reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the claims of an agreement as "incorrect" and added that "there is no deal" as of yet. According to the news agency Reuters, two US officials also rejected the reports that Hamas and Israel have reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire. They added that the US is continuing to work to establish an agreement between the two parties.

Bodies of 2 Hamas hostages recovered in Gaza

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it found the body of a hostage who Hamas terrorists abducted during their October 7 attack near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital. Identified as Yehudit Weiss, the hostage was extracted by the IDF troops from a structure adjacent to the facility. The body of Corporal Noa Marciano, 19, who was kidnapped on the same day, was also recovered by IDF troops near Al-Shifa Hospital.

UNSC resolution for humanitarian pauses in Gaza

On a positive note, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday passed its first resolution, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in war-torn Gaza. Introduced by Malta, the resolution got 12 votes in favor, none against, and three abstentions from the US, the United Kingdom (UK), and Russia. Britain and America abstained since the resolution failed to condemn Hamas's October 7 attacks, while Russia abstained as it did not call for an immediate ceasefire.