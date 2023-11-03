Israel surrounds Gaza City as death toll crosses 9,000

10:48 am Nov 03, 2023

Israel said its forces have completely surrounded Gaza City

Israel said its forces have completely surrounded Gaza City and are making every effort to bring all of the hostages home, adding that a ceasefire "is not on the table at all." Hamas warned Israeli forces, saying it would send back its soldiers "in black bags." Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) experts called for a ceasefire, saying that Palestinians are at "grave risk of genocide."

Why does this story matter?

Gaza is a Palestinian territory governed by Hamas since 2007 and has been besieged by Israel since 1967. On October 7, Hamas attacked Israeli territories, killing 1,400 people and taking around 240 hostages. In response, Israel attacked Gaza and killed over 9,000 people, including 3,760 children. Having already surrounded Gaza, Israel is likely to completely take over the enclave.

Biden calls for humanitarian pause

Proposing a temporary ceasefire, United States (US) President Joe Biden called for humanitarian pauses in the war as he is facing intense criticism for supporting a "genocide." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on another diplomatic tour in West Asia, said, "We will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimize harm to men, women and children in Gaza."

Around 350 people escape Gaza through Rafah crossing

Hundreds of people, including foreigners and dual nationals, reportedly fled from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday. Egypt said 21 wounded Palestinians and 335 foreign nationals, including 72 children, crossed the border on Thursday, the second day of opening the border. Separately, the US is monitoring Gaza using drones to locate the hostages.

Fighting escalates on Israel-Lebanon border

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said on Thursday that it targeted 19 Israeli positions along the border. Israel said it responded to attacks from Lebanon with artillery and tank fire. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is expected to address his followers for the first time since the war broke out, escalating fears that it could be a declaration of Hezbollah officially joining the war.

Israel bombs Jabalia refugee camp again

Amnesty International said Israel attacked civilian areas in Gaza and Lebanon using white phosphorus at least on October 10, 11, 16, and 17. Israel bombed Gaza's biggest refugee camp in Jabalia on Wednesday again, reportedly killing hundreds. Israel claimed the airstrikes eliminated two Hamas leaders. Noting the unprecedented number of casualties, the UN said the "disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes."