By Riya Baibhawi 04:52 pm Nov 02, 2023

Pakistan will hold general elections on February 11

Pakistan will hold general elections on February 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday. On August 9, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, setting a 90-day mandate to hold fresh polls. While the deadline expires on November 7, the ECP said the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29, therefore delaying the polls.

Petitions in Supreme Court for conduction of polls

The announcement came as the Supreme Court of Pakistan was hearing petitions for holding fresh polls in the country. Last month, the election commission said that polls would be held in January 2024. Interestingly, the decision coincides with the beginning of negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of a $710 million second tranche of a $3 billion loan.