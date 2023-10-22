Flee or be seen as 'terrorist partners': Israel warns Gazans

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:42 pm Oct 22, 202304:42 pm

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued fresh warnings to the residents of northern Gaza on Sunday, asking them to relocate to the southern part of the strip or they would be seen as supporters of "terrorist organizations," Reuters reported. The alerts were reportedly distributed through leaflets bearing the IDF name and emblem. Israel's military has also been reportedly sending out audio messages warning people through cell phones throughout the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

This comes a day after the IDF said it plans to intensify airstrikes on Gaza—governed by the Hamas terror group—ahead of a potential ground invasion. Prior to that, Egypt opened the "humanitarian aid corridor" via the Rafah border to allow aid trucks into Gaza to help people affected by the war. According to Hamas authorities, over 4,300 Palestinians, primarily civilians, have died in Israeli strikes. Notably, Israel declared a "state of war" following surprise attacks by Hamas on October 7.

Per reports, the IDF leaflet reads, "Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organization." Israel has also gathered soldiers and armored vehicles near the Gaza border, preparing for a potential ground invasion.

Although Israel had previously advised Palestinians to head south, this marks the first instance where non-compliance could result in being deemed "terrorist" sympathizers. However, Palestinians reportedly argued that traveling south is still very risky due to ongoing airstrikes. Numerous families who have moved to southern Gaza have reported losing loved ones during Israeli airstrikes in the area. Palestinian media reported that at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Palestinians will remain on their land: Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas

Israel confirmed 212 people held hostage in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities reportedly said that around 212 people are being held prisoner in Gaza. It added that Israeli strikes overnight have killed scores of Hamas terrorists, including the deputy leader of Hamas rocket forces. "On the northern front, Israel has been attacking fighters trying to fire missiles in across the Lebanese border and struck a site in Lebanon from where a missile was fired at an Israeli aircraft," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.