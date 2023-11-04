Israel airstrikes ambulance near Gaza hospital, 15 reported dead

1/7

World 3 min read

Israel airstrikes ambulance near Gaza hospital, 15 reported dead

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:17 pm Nov 04, 202312:17 pm

Israel strikes ambulance near Gaza hospital kills 15, injures over 60: Report

At least 15 people lost their lives and nearly 60 others suffered injuries on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance being used to evacuate the wounded from blockaded northern Gaza. Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra claimed that Israel had targeted the convoy of ambulances in more than one location, according to Reuters. Qidra added that the ambulance was part of a convoy traveling to the Rafah Crossing.

2/7

Ambulance used by Hamas terrorist cell: IDF

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it had identified and struck an ambulance "being used by a Hamas terrorist cell." While accusing the terrorist group of transporting militants and weapons in ambulances, the IDF stated Hamas fighters were "neutralized" in the airstrike. "We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety," the IDF wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

3/7

Check out IDF's post on X

4/7

WHO chief calls for immediate ceasefire

Reacting to the reports of Israel's airstrike on an ambulance, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "utterly shocked." He reiterated his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, something Israel has repeatedly rejected. "We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always," Ghebreyesus said. Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry director-general told CNN that Gaza's hospitals "are used to treat patients only" and are not used "to hide anyone."

5/7

Here is Ghebreyesus's post on X

6/7

Blinken visits Israel, meeting with Netanyahu

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv for the third time since the start of the conflict. Speaking about his talks with Netanyahu, Blinken said, "I emphasize that the protection of civilians must take place not just in Gaza, but also in the West Bank." "We need to substantially and immediately increase the sustained flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza," the Associated Press (AP) quoted him as saying.

7/7

Netanyahu downplays Gaza ceasefire talks

Shortly after his meeting with Blinken, the Israeli PM restated his stance to press ahead in Gaza and ruled out a ceasefire in the province until Hamas frees hostages. In an official release, Netanyahu asserted that Israel is continuing with "all of its power" and "refuses a temporary ceasefire that doesn't include a return of our hostages." Hamas is reported to have kidnapped 240 people during its bloody October 7 massacre.