Pakistan: Suicide bombers attack Mianwali Airbase, 3 terrorists killed

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:10 am Nov 04, 202311:10 am

Suicide bombers attack Mianwali Airbase in Pakistan's Punjab

Heavily armed suicide bombers launched a major attack at the Pakistan Air Force Base at Mianwali in Pakistan's Punjab late Friday night, per Reuters. However, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) reportedly claimed that they thwarted the attack and killed three terrorists before they could infiltrate the airbase. Reports said the Taliban-linked group Tehreek-e-Jihad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several planes parked inside Air Force base destroyed: Reports

According to reports, the terrorists used a ladder to climb the wall and infiltrate the airbase with heavy weapons. Several planes stationed within the Air Force installation were reportedly destroyed in the strike. The Pakistan Army confirmed the attack and the extent of damage to the planes. However, the officials termed it a failed terror attempt.