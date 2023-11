5 dead in bomb blast targeting police in Pakistan: Report

A bomb blast targeting police killed at least five people and injured 20 others in northwest Pakistan on Friday. According to Reuters, the blast took place in the country's Dera Ismail Khan city. Furthermore, police official Mohammad Adnan revealed that the explosion happened close to the route of a police patrol in the city.

Visuals from Dera Ismail Khan