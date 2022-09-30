World

19 dead after explosion rocks Kabul education center, several injured

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 30, 2022, 12:07 pm 1 min read

The blast took place at Dashte Barchi, the western part of Kabul which has significant Hazara population.

An explosion rocked the Kaaj education center claiming the lives of at least 19 people and injuring several others in Dashte Barchi area of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The area which has been attacked has a significant population of the Hazara community who are a minority and have been targeted before. The blast occurred when students were appearing for a mock university exam.

Information No group claimed responsibility so far

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. A spokesperson of the Taliban government's interior ministry condemned the attack and said that security teams were at the site. The spokesperson, Abdul Nafy Takor said the attack on civilians was a testament of the "enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards." The Taliban government said it was working on restoring stability.